‘She never forgot a birthday, always sent us beautiful gifts’

The days when Lataji would come home are amongst the special memories for us as a family. Lataji was like a member of our family and we often saw her at home. She was the ‘rakhi’ sister to my father and mother and her charming soft demeanour and affection touched our hearts. It was with my mother that Lataji had a close bond at the time and they had their own space discussing families, sarees and common friends. What stood out for me was that, here was the supreme singing diva of our generation and yet she was like any normal person talking plain simple things that people talk, in the most down to earth manner imaginable. Success did not alter her. She was humble, extremely curious and had a child-like innocence.