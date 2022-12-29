Has Hindi cinema lost its magic touch? The fears are exaggerated1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Most South films that shone at the box office in recent times share a few things
2022 has been a year in which cinema from the Southern states stuck a chord with national audiences. The resounding success of spectacle and action films like RRR, KGF and Pushpa, and even smaller budget films like Kantara and Karthikeya 2 on a national level and the muted response to even the biggest Bollywood films led to terrifying statements that Bollywood is dead. But, amidst all this, one question has stirred a major debate: How are South Indian movies able to strike gold while Hindi cinema fails at theatres?