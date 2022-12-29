Has Hindi cinema lost its magic touch? The fears are exaggerated

Hindi cinema has made blockbuster films showcasing people’s aspirations in the 50s and 60s to capturing the nation’s mood in the 70s and 80s with Salim-Javed’s ‘angry young man’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The latter became a benchmark for a quintessential ‘action hero’ who continues to enthral the audience today. At its heart, Hindi cinema was rooted in its approach to stories and characters before the rise of NRI culture in the mid-90s changed the direction of mainstream Hindi cinema. Perhaps, it’s only a matter of time before Hindi cinema finds its rhythm back to cater to an audience pampered with a wide variety of movie choices across languages and platforms. Therefore, the fears that Hindi Cinema has lost its magic touch are exaggerated and unnecessary.

