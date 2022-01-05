Has Netflix Peaked?

My point is that lost in this obsessive focus on Netflix’s quarterly subscriber growth is its almost unshakable position as the foundational TV product for households that have cut the cord. The Covid-19 pandemic reaffirmed this, even as Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ surpassed 100 million global customers (Netflix has 208 million) and other services launched. A key takeaway from Netflix’s quarterly letter to shareholders: Churn, or the number of subscribers ditching the app, was down from a year ago — even on the heels of its latest price increase. Netflix and its rivals have also all been reeling from the virus-induced shutdown of Hollywood productions last year, which the company has said would take its toll in the first half of 2021. Later this year, though, its content output will ramp right back up.