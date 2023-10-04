Has reality TV lost its plot in India?
Despite being on air for two decades, shows such as KBC and Bigg Boss have seen no growth in viewership or ad rates
New Delhi: In 2020, two of Indian television’s oldest properties, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and Bigg Boss, returned to home screens for the first time after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, complete with downsized crews and isolated bubbles for sets. However, the much-anticipated comeback failed to enthuse media and entertainment industry experts, as the audience gave the reality shows a tepid reception. The inability to grab people by the eyeballs the way they used to earlier saw the television rating points (TRPs) of these shows plunge by at least 50%, according to broadcast network heads. Both shows had TRPs of less than 1.5 as compared to 2.5-3 the previous year.