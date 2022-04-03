Hayu releases new list of shows for April

“We have been carrying out market research in India for over a year now as part of which we spoke to a large number of women and realized that there is a significant base that would consider a US reality TV service," Hendrik McDermott, managing director, direct-to-consumer, global at NBC Universal, said in an earlier interview to Mint. The company will focus on content distribution and not production at the moment, McDermott had said, explaining why there are no plans for local Indian originals yet.