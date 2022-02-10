hayu to now be available on Prime Video Channels

NEW DELHI: NBC Universal-owned hayu that specialises in American reality television will now be available on Prime Video Channels, the content aggregation vertical launched by Amazon Prime Video which hosts other subscription-based platforms on its service.

hayu joins streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV that have already been accessible on Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions, through a single billing mechanism.

hayu offers a variety of unscripted subgenres available in English language and a selection of programming with Hindi subtitles, including home and design, dating, cooking, fashion, and true crime. Shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with many others, including The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef and Family Karma can now be accessed by Prime members in India through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of ₹999 per year.

“Continuing with our philosophy of working with like-minded partners who are equally invested in super-serving customers and offering them quality, consistent entertainment experience, we are excited to collaborate with hayu. hayu offers some of the most popular unscripted shows to audiences globally and their arrival on Channels in India parallels the growing consumer interest in unscripted content on our service," Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels and sports, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

“We are thrilled to make hayu – and its reality TV content – even more accessible to Indian fans. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, by adding another partnership as part of our ongoing expansion strategy," Hendrik McDermott, managing director, NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer – global, said in a statement.

