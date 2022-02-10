hayu to now be available on Prime Video Channels

hayu offers a variety of unscripted subgenres available in English language and a selection of programming with Hindi subtitles, including home and design, dating, cooking, fashion, and true crime. Shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with many others, including The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef and Family Karma can now be accessed by Prime members in India through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of ₹999 per year.

