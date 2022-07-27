Hayu to stream new show ‘Celebrity Beef’

The platform is currently present in 29 countries, including the UK, Australia and Ireland, and has been looking for expansion opportunities but would prefer to focus on a single genre
NEW DELHI: NBC Universal-owned hayu, the latest over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform to enter India, will stream a new cooking show called Celebrity Beef, a comedic competition series that will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head in a cook-off.
Celebrity contestants include Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, Missi Pyle and Jeff Lewis and Nikki and Brie Bella.
The service, which began with 8,000 hours of content, will bring 1,000 hours of fresh content each year, and target the 18-54 age group, with a skew towards women, while increasingly offering Hindi subtitles on its shows.
Media experts said the OTT market may be maturing with such specifically- targeted services, but any new platform will be limited in audience appeal without offering local language content.
Shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing and Family Karma, among others, are available on the service, with new episodes being added every day and older seasons being streamed as well.
The platform has a 90% skew towards women, especially those belonging to the 18-54 age group or even those slightly younger. A three-month subscription to hayu costs ₹349 and an annual membership costs ₹999.
Media analysts said while foreign OTT players such as hayu and Lionsgate Play have either launched in the country or are exploring such as WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max, the strategy to remain niche is deliberate.