NEW DELHI : WarnerMedia Entertainment on Wednesday launched HBO Max, a video streaming service, in the United States, but the company has no immediate plans to bring it to India.

“In Asia, we are continuing to focus on our regional streaming service HBO GO and our bouquet of pay TV linear services including HBO, for the time being," the company said in a response to Mint’s queries. WarnerMediaoperates channels like HBO, CNN and Cartoon Network in India. Although HBO GO, is not available in India, it is present in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia etc.

Localized versions of HBO Max are scheduled to launch in 2021 in Latin America and the parts of Europe where HBO already directly operates premium TV or streaming services.

Like rivals Netflix, Disney Plus and Peacock, HBO Max will have an exhaustive catalogue of hit shows and movies, plus a big-budget slate of exclusive originals packed with stars. Priced at $14.99 a month, HBO Max will be one of the costlier streaming services in the US compared to Disney Plus which is at $6.99 per month, while Netflix's standard tier is $12.99.

The subscription-based service will include all the shows and movies on HBO, plus a selection of high-profile licensed content, including classic American sitcoms like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty and South Park. The company has said that the service will have more than 18,000 movies while pre-coronavirus plans had estimated 31 originals in the first year which would be amped up to 50 in the second. Its original programming includes Love Life, a romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick, On the Record, a controversial Me Too documentary film, Expecting Amy, a three-part docuseries about comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour during her pregnancy and so on.

At launch, HBO Max said it'll have 10,000 hours of content.

In India, as and when it launches, HBO Max will have to compete in a cluttered OTT market along with not just American rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video but also homegrown services such as ZEE5, ALTBalaji, Disney+ Hotstar and so on. However, its Hollywood catalogue of DC films like Joker, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Shazam, Aquaman and classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Gone With the Wind, The Shining, Singin' in the Rain, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Goonies, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, may be of interest especially to urban, millennial audiences.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via