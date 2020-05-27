HBO Max gives India a miss, launches in US today

The subscription-based service will include all the shows and movies on HBO, plus a selection of high-profile licensed content, including classic American sitcoms like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty and South Park. The company has said that the service will have more than 18,000 movies while pre-coronavirus plans had estimated 31 originals in the first year which would be amped up to 50 in the second. Its original programming includes Love Life, a romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick, On the Record, a controversial Me Too documentary film, Expecting Amy, a three-part docuseries about comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour during her pregnancy and so on.