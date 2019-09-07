HDFC Life’s new campaign showcases real-life stories

Near death experiences tend to push people to reevaluate life decisions including finance. Highlighting the same HDFC Life, private life insurance firm, has launched a new ad film ‘Bounce back to life’ that features real-life survivor stories to showcase the need for term insurance to financially protect ones family and loved ones when faced with unforeseen circumstances.

The route for the campaign is 'Bounce Back to Life', based on the insight that 'in a near death experience, the first thoughts that flash are always about family/loved ones' and thus, it's important to secure their future. The theme strengthens the HDFC Life’s ‘Sar utha ke jiyo’ brand promise.

The campaign introduces real survivor stories of Amrita Raichand (Chef) and Boria Majumdar (Sports Journalist). Amrita survived the Mumbai terror attack and Boria is a survivor of a mid-air engine failure. They campaign features both of them talking about living through these difficult experiences and learning how to cope in its aftermath. An important part of bouncing back from these incidents was realising the importance of spending time with their loved ones and protecting their future to ensure that they lead their lives with pride.

Pankaj Gupta, senior executive vice-president (sales) and chief marketing officer, Pankaj Gupta, said, "I’m happy to share that our latest ad film addresses the need for protection and brings out one of the strongest essence of life – hope. We at HDFC Life, believe that real-life stories relate and connect to every human and helps driving a sense of urgency to evaluate financial decisions that can secure our future and enable a life of pride."

The objective of the campaign is to create awareness about insurance which is under penetrated in India. The company said that while buying an insurance policy, people do not consider its core benefit – life cover/protection, rather they look for returns. This campaign thus brings out the need for taking action now and not postponing the plans into an indefinite future.

Rajdeepak Das, managing director India and chief creative officer Leo Burnett South Asia said, “This campaign brings very touching; powerful, human stories told with an impactful narrative, that I am sure will strike a chord with the audience. More so because; although these individuals have lived through a tragedy, our chronicle focuses on the positive way they have survived their individual ordeals and come out of it stronger and more optimistic."