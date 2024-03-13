Heady recipe: the chef, the entrepreneur, and social media

NEW DELHI :A new league of celebrities or influencers is being spawned by the reach provided by social media platforms, beyond the conventional realms of movies and sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From chefs like Ranveer Brar to startup founders like Aman Gupta, people with skill and panache are creating content on social media to cater to niche communities. They are even investing in building teams and production setups to create professional-looking content regularly.

“Social media has democratised access to fame and created opportunities for everyone to voice their opinions. As long as you’re passionate about something, it’s possible for you to build a community and reach audiences in a way that celebrities have in the past," Gunjan Arya, CEO, OML Entertainment, an artist and event management company and content production house, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While not on par with, say, movie actors in terms of sheer popularity, industry experts say the new-age celebrities are a lucrative option for marketers and brands, especially if the product aligns with their personalities.

Audience preferences are constantly evolving as people crave more relatable and real content beyond the realm of entertainment, Arya pointed out. “When you have a community that is excited about the content that you’ve been sharing, they’re more likely to believe you. That does a lot more for a brand than collaborating with a celebrity who’s loved purely for their fame. It’s a huge opportunity for both brands and influencers, when endorsements come from real people who are relatable and thought leaders in their specific industries," she added.

The trend of professionals from various fields becoming content creators stems from social media's ability to offer a direct and personal way to share expertise and engage with an audience, said Rubeena Singh, country manager India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa), AnyMind Group, a technology company that offers tools to businesses and influencers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other than chefs like Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar, or entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta, fitness expert Ankit Baiyanpuria and educators like CA Rachana Ranade and Raj Shamani are examples of such celebrities.

“These individuals present a unique opportunity for brands, offering authenticity, expertise in their subject matter, and a highly engaged, niche audience that values their recommendations. This specificity often results in higher conversion rates for targeted marketing efforts, providing a distinct advantage over traditional influencers by fostering a deeper, more meaningful engagement with their followers," Singh said.

To be sure, while not on par with rates commanded by top-tier celebrities, such names offer more focused reach that may not always work for mass-market brands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO of ad-tech platform iCubesWire said depending on their reach and engagement rates, these social media stars can command anywhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh per Instagram reel because collaborations with them can resonate more deeply with target audiences, creating a sense of trust.

Over time, several non-entertainment creators have been able to build businesses on top of having found fame, OML’s Arya pointed out. While YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has built a career in advertising as creative director, Nish Hair’s passion for hair health and thinning has led to a hair extension business. “Non-entertainment celebrities are successfully anchoring their social media fame to propel their brand and build communities," Arya said.

