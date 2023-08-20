Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has praised Sunny Deol for his role in blockbuster film Gadar 2. Hema is married to Sunny's father and actor Dharmendra. After watching the film in a Mumbai theatre, Hema stepped out and interacted with the paparazzi. She called the film 'interesting', and Hema said that it is a 'nice message for India and Pakistan'.

HEMA MALINI's REVIEWS ON GADAR 2

Hema Malini told media, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I have just watched Gadar 2 and it's an amazing film. What was expected, it's exactly that. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has directed beautifully)".

HEMA MALINI PRAISES SUNNY DEOL

Further, Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol, saying that, "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt toward the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslims has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan".

'GADAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION'

Film Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The film was released on 11 August.

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition.