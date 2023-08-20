Gadar 2 a 'nice message for India and Pakistan': Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol for his role in Gadar 2, calling it interesting with a nice message for India and Pakistan.
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has praised Sunny Deol for his role in blockbuster film Gadar 2. Hema is married to Sunny's father and actor Dharmendra. After watching the film in a Mumbai theatre, Hema stepped out and interacted with the paparazzi. She called the film 'interesting', and Hema said that it is a 'nice message for India and Pakistan'.