Industry
Star remuneration soars in regional cinema, producers face heavy losses
SummaryRegional film industries like Malayalam and Punjabi are facing challenges with skyrocketing star salaries, which have increased three to five times. Despite successful films, producers are struggling with high costs and losses due to reliance on star power and streaming platforms for profitability.
Bollywood has long been known for exorbitant star salaries, but trade experts say even smaller regional industries, such as Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Punjabi, are facing challenges with star remuneration rising three to five times in the last four years.
