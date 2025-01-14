Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Star remuneration soars in regional cinema, producers face heavy losses

Star remuneration soars in regional cinema, producers face heavy losses

Lata Jha

Regional film industries like Malayalam and Punjabi are facing challenges with skyrocketing star salaries, which have increased three to five times. Despite successful films, producers are struggling with high costs and losses due to reliance on star power and streaming platforms for profitability.

Despite a stream of hits such as Manjummel Boys, Aavesham and Premalu, Malayalam cinema that spent around Rs. 1000 crore in 2024, only made back close to Rs. 300 crore.
Bollywood has long been known for exorbitant star salaries, but trade experts say even smaller regional industries, such as Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Punjabi, are facing challenges with star remuneration rising three to five times in the last four years.

In regional markets, box office collections are largely driven by a select few star names. Moreover, streaming platforms prioritize titles featuring specific faces, allowing actors to demand inflated fees that eat into producers’ returns, even for successful films.

Trade experts point out that despite hits like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Premalu, Malayalam cinema, which spent nearly 1,000 crore in 2024, recovered only about 300 crore.

Also read: India's podcast industry explodes with video, but faces monetization hurdles

“This is a universal problem and one that is common to every industry. When an actor becomes a star, around 50% of the overall budget of their films goes to their remuneration," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

Balancing star power with financial viability

Pillai said that producers often prioritize stars believed to guarantee returns, without thoroughly evaluating the economic feasibility of their fees. Additionally, streaming platforms acquire regional films primarily when they feature recognizable faces, further inflating star demands.

“In smaller industries where budgets are much lower, it is anyway difficult to put projects together and there is no option but to bring a saleable star on board. In fact, other than varying degrees of star remuneration, the budget of most films in these industries would be the same," Pillai added. He, however, emphasized, that such stars can only do a maximum of two or three films per year, limiting annual returns.

Also read: Theatres brace for tepid start to the year as initial Bollywood line-up disappoints

Film producer Yusuf Shaikh pointed out that it’s also not fair to expect top stars to settle for peanuts when they know the recovery runs into multiple crores.

“It’s ultimately a matter of commercial benefit and actors have to capitalise on stardom when they know there is recovery on the table. And there are barely three stars per industry so there is interest from streaming platforms as well only for a few names. It’s not like they are buying 50 films per year per language," Shaikh explained.

While top stars in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema command fees of 200-300 crore per film, actors from smaller industries like Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Bengali earn significantly less, with rates around 5-8 crore.

However, even these amounts can strain producers in industries with limited budgets, regional appeal, and restricted reach to a single state or select diasporic markets. Trade experts emphasize the need for investments in films with stronger box office potential, reduced reliance on streaming platforms, and profitability despite high star fees.

Also read: With Vijay exiting films for a political career, can Tamil cinema move beyond star power?

“It is important for the theatrical business to bounce back and for filmmakers to start backing projects that they can reinforce faith in the theatrical system. Whenever theatrical recovery takes place, these smaller industries will be the first to benefit," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
