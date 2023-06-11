Amid the ongoing box office failures, the Hindi-speaking heartland may see a new wave of temporary and permanent closures of single-screen cinemas. The lack of successful film releases and prolonged periods without new titles hitting screens since the release of Pathaan in January have only added to the woes of theatre owners.

According to trade experts, many single-screen theatres in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Orissa find themselves contemplating indefinite or temporary shutdowns.

Unlike owners of the multiplexes, who are financially well placed, single screens have not been able to invest in 2K projectors required to showcase Hollywood films, leaving them with limited prospects to run their businesses in the foreseeable future. The theatres are primarily located in tier-3 and tier-4 towns, and rank among the 500 lowest-performing properties in the Hindi region.

Bollywood’s success thus far in 2023 is characterized by the solitary success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which amassed over ₹540 crore, and the Hindi film industry missed out on the lucrative summer season in April and May, a time when schools and colleges are closed, by withholding several releases. Even the Hindi films that hit the screens, including Selfiee, Shehzada, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, faltered at the box office, compounding the industry’s challenges.

“Not many films are releasing, and those that are, haven’t worked. Barring Pathaan no other film has given us reason to continue with business," Pravin Chalikwar, the director of Priti Cinema in Maharashtra’s Parbani, said. He indefinitely closed his establishment.

Chalikwar said 15-18 screens shut shop in Maharashtra alone in the past few months, including in Basmath and Sailu. Single-screens have shouldered the burden of staff salaries and other expenses, without much government support, and the struggle to connect with mass-market audiences in tier-2 and 3 towns has exacerbated the situation, he added.

Besides, Hollywood studios often impose pricing restriction on exhibitors, compounding challenges faced by small town movie-goers with limited financial resources.

According to Girish Johar, a film producer and trade and exhibition expert, Bollywood failed to capitalize on the summer holiday. “Even Hollywood films have only done above-average business. During such times, cinemas in tier-1 towns may survive, as they rely on English, southern, and other language content, but , small-town theatres are dependent on Hindi films and have faced the brunt of the impact."

In Bihar’s Purnea district where Chauhan operates, the number of theatres has come down from 74 to just seven in the past few years. “The game is especially tough for cinemas not running Hollywood films. There is huge panic in the market wherever Hindi is the principal language of content consumption," Chauhan said.