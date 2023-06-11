Hindi belt faces more cinema closures amid box office woes1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 10:56 PM IST
According to trade experts, many single-screen theatres in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Orissa find themselves contemplating indefinite or temporary shutdowns.
Amid the ongoing box office failures, the Hindi-speaking heartland may see a new wave of temporary and permanent closures of single-screen cinemas. The lack of successful film releases and prolonged periods without new titles hitting screens since the release of Pathaan in January have only added to the woes of theatre owners.
