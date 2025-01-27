Industry
Hindi belt triumphs as southern films struggle in home states
SummaryDubbed Hindi versions of southern blockbusters are dominating box office collections, surpassing even their home-state earnings. Films like Pushpa 2 and KGF: Chapter 2 have struck gold in Hindi-speaking markets, revealing a hunger for mass-market entertainers.
With over 60% of the box office collections of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule coming from the dubbed Hindi version, trade experts say the north Indian market has trumped the home state for several big-ticket southern films.
