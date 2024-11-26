Industry
Hindi box office set for tepid end to 2024, up to 40Percent dip versus 2023 likely
Summary
- The Hindi film industry is set to close 2024 with box office earnings 30-40% lower than 2023, primarily due to a lack of blockbuster hits. Only Stree 2 has made a significant impact, as many anticipated films failed to meet expectations.
With just one real blockbuster to show this year in horror comedy Stree 2, entertainment industry experts expect Hindi box office returns for 2024 to be 30-40% lower than in 2023.
