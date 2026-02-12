Post-pandemic change: Hindi film viewers now seek diverse content, not just action and spectacle
Summary
The 2025 box office report shows a significant change in audience preferences when it comes to Hindi films, with multiple genres scoring big hits and signalling a healthier, more resilient industry.
Genre diversity turned out to be a key feature of the top 10 Hindi language films of 2025 and experts and theatre owners acknowledge that hit movies are no longer driven entirely by action or VFX spectacles, as was the case soon after the pandemic.
