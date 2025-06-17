Few winners, many misses in Bollywood’s lopsided H1 recovery story
Hindi films are set to see a 10-20% increase in revenue in early 2025, with Chhaava leading the way. However, experts cite the need for more consistent hits as many big films underperform, and footfalls continue to trail pre-pandemic levels.
Costly multiplex tickets and refreshments and release of only a handful of tentpole movies continue to hurt Bollywood business, with the first half of calendar 2025 expected to see a meagre 10-20% increase in revenue over the same period a year ago, trade experts said.