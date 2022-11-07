Hindi cinema records dull festive season1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 12:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The festival season this year, topped by the Diwali weekend, could not light up the box office for Hindi cinema which saw business down nearly 50% when compared with pre-covid years. Two big films Ram Setu and Thank God garnered weak collections, together making a little over ₹90 crore at last count. Before covid, it was common for two big films to clock at least ₹200 crore on a festival weekend.