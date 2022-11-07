Hindi cinema records dull festive season

Film producer and distributor Sunny Khanna said the situation is particularly desperate for single screen cinemas which can only play one film at a time and are at a complete loss if it fails. “Unlike them, multiplexes are seeing at least one of the four new films playing in their screens at one time, either Hollywood or regional, doing well. But single theatres can’t survive if they have to wait for a month to see a hit," Khanna said. He attributed the failure of Diwali releases to content finding little resonance with audiences when producers are in a rush to put films with big stars together. “The presumption is that getting top names on board will help secure satellite, digital and music deals," Khanna pointed out.