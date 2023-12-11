Hindi dominates India's streaming scene even as regional content investment up
Summary
- However, the movie market, particularly in regional languages, is experiencing soaring costs, which must be balanced with business realities
New Delhi: In 2023, India's on-demand streaming landscape has been predominantly shaped by Hindi content, accounting for nearly 40% of all views, as per industry experts. This trend persists despite growing investments in regional language content, especially in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.