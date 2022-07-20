Hindi dominates OTT viewership despite regional push

Nikhil Gandhi, chief operating officer, MX Media, said Hindi still dominates as far as viewership and watch time on its video streaming service MX Player are concerned, along with the fact that there has been an upsurge in regional content dubbed in Hindi too. “Having said that, in the last five years, we are seeing an upsurge in regional content consumption. This is not just in south India but also in markets like West Bengal and Maharashtra besides upcoming areas like Bhojpuri, Punjabi as well as Gujarati. So, the overall content ecosystem spilt in terms of watch time or viewership is also subject to the amount of the supply of content from these regional markets," Gandhi said.

