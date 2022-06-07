Hindi entertainment channels see 20-30% drop in viewership

“Television viewership has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past two years but one big change since 2019 has been the rise of OTT and the increase in connected TV sets especially in urban homes," said Netra Dhaboo, senior general manager, research and strategy, broadcast, IN10 Media Network that owns television channels like Epic, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare and Ishara. Dhaboo said there is no mechanism to quantify the shift to connected television but broadcasters can assume viewers are consuming catch-up content instead of watching daily shows at appointed hours.

