'Bholaa' to end second week in theatres with ₹70 crore 14 Apr 2023
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa likely to end second week with ₹70 crore box office collections, while Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah made only ₹4.90 crore. Box office collections in Hindi film industry estimated at around ?850 crore in last quarter with footfalls down by 30-40% compared to pre-Covid days. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the sole hit of the season, while Akshay Kumar's Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada were failures. Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar attracted primarily urban, multiplex audiences. In the south, only two profitable films were released for Pongal in January.
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is likely to end its second week in theatres with box office collections of around ₹70 crore. Overall, the action film hasn’t fared as per expectations in small towns and mass-market areas, though its performance in multiplexes has been better than expected.