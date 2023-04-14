‘Bholaa’ to end second week in theatres with ₹ 70 crore

'Bholaa' to end second week in theatres with ₹ 70 crore

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa likely to end second week with ₹70 crore box office collections, while Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah made only ₹4.90 crore. Box office collections in Hindi film industry estimated at around ?850 crore in last quarter with footfalls down by 30-40% compared to pre-Covid days. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the sole hit of the season, while Akshay Kumar's Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada were failures. Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar attracted primarily urban, multiplex audiences. In the south, only two profitable films were released for Pongal in January.