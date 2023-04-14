Hindi film studios hit pause as silver screen clouds up

“This kind of unpredictability increases the risk of producing big-ticket films with popular stars. The two other concerns are high fees commanded by leading stars and lower revenue from digital and satellite rights. The high fee of popular stars was a topic of discussion pre-pandemic. Post the pandemic, when the audience is looking at a visually rich, spectacle and theatre-worthy experience from films, the cost of production for any film being planned is increasing. This, clubbed with higher star fees, makes the plan for any big-ticket film risky and difficult to fund," Jain said.On the other hand, streaming platforms and satellite channels are no longer paying the premium they used to for rights. Earlier, a major part of the cost of production would get covered by these rights and a film’s underperformance at the box office would not be a big risk for a producer. “Due to revision of prices and their linkage to box office performance, a filmmaker is thinking hard before taking on the risk of producing a big film. Hence, we are seeing lesser film announcements," Jain added.

