Pathaan aside, Bollywood clocks a dull quarter3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:53 AM IST
There were high expectations from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was coming close on the heels of the actor’s last hit Brahmastra.
New Delhi: The last quarter of the financial year remained muted for the Hindi film industry, with box office collections estimated at around ₹850 crore, and footfalls down by 30-40% compared to pre-covid days.
