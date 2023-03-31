Pathaan aside, Bollywood clocks a dull quarter

While the advent of streaming platforms has undoubtedly dented the theatrical business, there is now a greater expectation from the audience to justify the commitment of time, money and effort that movie-going demands, Johar said. Even mediocre Hollywood films open and sustain better than Hindi movies, he added, referring to titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that made ₹8.10 crore on its opening day in India, higher than any Hindi film released during the quarter, except Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. Thanks. Another Hollywood tentpole film John Wick: Chapter 4, has managed decent box office collections, netting over ₹26 crore at last count.