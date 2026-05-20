Why viral dialogues and music are replacing traditional movie marketing

Lata Jha
3 min read20 May 2026, 11:51 AM IST
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently the highest grossing Hindi film with domestic collections crossing Rs. 1,100 crore.(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
Summary
Recent Hindi hits like Dhurandhar and Saiyaara signal a shift from hype-driven campaigns to organic buzz, showing that in a cluttered market, audience advocacy — not paid promotions — sustains box office success.

In an industry long powered by hype, three recent Hindi films are forcing a rethink.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, now the highest grossing Hindi film with domestic collections crossing 1,100 crore, along with its predecessor Dhurandhar (Rs. 895 crore) and romantic drama Saiyaara, which made over 300 crore last year, have shown that minimal promotions paired with strong content can deliver outsized returns.

For years, studios leaned heavily on television, print, outdoor, social media campaigns, influencer collaborations and brand tie-ups to generate pre-release noise. But in an increasingly cluttered content economy, awareness alone is no longer enough. Films must enter popular discourse — become memes, music loops and everyday references — to sustain momentum.

Beyond paid hype

Dhurandhar avoided extensive media interactions, instead letting its mass-market storytelling, retro-style music and punchy dialogues travel across meme pages and fan communities as box office numbers climbed. Saiyaara leaned on a popular music score and ‘organic-seeming’ fan accounts for its lead pair.

Also Read | Dhurandhar’s ₹1,000 crore run: How far can India’s box office really go?

“Paid marketing in film will become more selective and less volume-driven. Studios will concentrate their spend on triggering cultural moments early, through storytelling, community building, and creator collaborations that feel native to the platform rather than transactional,” said Rohit Singh, account director, White Rivers Media, the digital marketing agency that worked on Dhurandhar.

He added that paid campaigns are losing their ability to rescue weak content. A film that fails to generate genuine audience buy-in within the first 24 to 48 hours will see limited returns from continued paid spend.

“The most effective model going forward integrates paid, owned, and earned channels… Paid marketing's incremental impact has already begun to plateau,” Singh added.

Cost of noise

Paid marketing today spans Meta, YouTube, and Google ads, influencer tie-ups, meme integrations and music amplification. For a mid-to-large release, digital spends alone range between 5 crore and 20 crore. Influencer collaborations can cost from a few lakh rupees to 20–30 lakh or more for top-tier creators.

This has made paid amplification almost universal across major releases.

Referring to Dhurandhar as a case study in the changing economics of breakout success, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO of Ormax Media, wrote that in a fragmented market like India’s, marketing can no longer “carry” a film beyond a point.

What carries it is organic discourse: the unpaid, unplanned conversation that makes a film feel like a cultural event rather than just another Friday release, Kapoor wrote in a recent blog.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ Day 1 collection

“The franchise has delivered a rare mix of “mass” and “cool”. The dialogues…can be lifted, repurposed, and used as everyday punctuation. The music, too, has helped. If a song catches the internet’s fancy, it becomes free distribution,” Kapoor wrote.

Dhurandhar suggests a more current playbook, where popular culture penetration, and not marketing, holds the key… the real decider of breakout success won’t be how loudly a film is marketed. It will be how naturally it enters conversations,” he added.

In Dhurandhar’s case, selective influencer collaborations focused on retro-style music, dialogues and the return of stars like Akshaye Khanna. Conspiracy theories around the plot and sequel circulated via fan accounts, while growing box office milestones were amplified by media outlets.

Also Read | Hit films, nervous studios: Why Bollywood is delaying release calls

Word-of-mouth wins

Industry experts say box office trajectories back this shift.

“When a film’s second weekend is significantly larger than its first… It comes from audiences genuinely recommending the film,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization, Cinepolis India.

Saiyaara opened at around 21 crore and grew to over 320 crore. Mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha opened at approximately 2 crore and crossed 200 crore — growth curves driven by audience advocacy rather than pre-release spends.

Dr Anjali Chopra, professor at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said strong content allows filmmakers to take calculated risks on lighter promotions.

“Strong word-of-mouth and social media conversations have the power to drive footfalls. This suggests that when the content resonates, filmmakers can afford to take calculated risks and avoid heavy pre-release spending,” Chopra said.

Blended model

That said, experts caution against romanticizing “purely organic” success.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, noted that even apparent organic buzz is often supported by structured amplification through collaborations, partnerships, or promotional tie-ups.

Going forward, marketing and content will need to work together — scale for reach, credibility for resonance.

“Audiences today are more selective. They wait for credible feedback from people they trust before committing to a theatrical visit. That means the marketing conversation needs to shift from just creating noise before release to ensuring the film delivers an experience worth recommending,” Misra added.

The lesson for studios: paid marketing may spark interest — but conversation sustains success.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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