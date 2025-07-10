Indian films hold ground overseas despite geopolitical tensions
Summary
The overseas market for Indian films is currently stable, with recent successes like Housefull 5. However, experts warn that geopolitical tensions and shifting preferences towards English films could pose challenges
Despite global geopolitical tensions, overseas business of Indian films remains steady for now. Trade experts say while concerns loom, key markets like the UAE could be impacted by West Asia conflicts.
