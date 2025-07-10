Indian films hold ground overseas despite geopolitical tensions

Despite global geopolitical tensions, overseas business of Indian films remains steady for now. Trade experts say while concerns loom, key markets like the UAE could be impacted by West Asia conflicts.

However, recent releases such as Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par have not taken a hit.

“While such geopolitical tensions affect the mindset of viewers, and create concerns from a security point of view, where people may not like to venture out of home, there isn’t a big dent as of now," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

According to Johar, the US, the UK and West Asia are the three most important overseas markets for Indian film business, followed by Australia and New Zealand.

Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which released late June, collected $3.10 million ( ₹26.83 crore) in its opening weekend overseas, while ensemble comedy Housefull 5 clocked $4.05 million ( ₹34.69 crore).

Despite global headwinds and the growing popularity of alternative entertainment formats, experts said film business—both in India and abroad—hinges on the buzz around the titles. That said, the whole habit of going to theatres has declined globally since the pandemic, driven by high ticket prices and a lack of compelling content.

Over the past few months, with the exception of period drama Chhaava, and later Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, not much high-profile Hindi language content has created a stir in cinemas.

“When there is good content on offer, it works," said Bhumika Tiwari, head of content acquisition and film distribution (worldwide) at Dharma Productions.

“While there isn’t much to worry about at this point, even in conservative MENA (Middle East and North Africa) territories, one concern is that second and third generation Indians in diaspora markets watch English language content more. So it isn’t clear if there is great affinity for Indian cinema there," Tiwari added.

Some uncertainty also stems from policy changes. In early May, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the country, citing a "very fast death" of the American film industry due to incentives that other countries were offering to lure filmmakers. Though the exact impact of the policy remains unclear, such a move could raise acquisition costs for Indian distributors and lead to higher ticket prices there. The US is a significant market for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films.

“The hope is that government policies would not hamper business and all decisions will be taken in the interest of free trade," film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said.

The nature of the diaspora is similar to that of domestic audiences. "If the film does well in India, it also tends to do well overseas," he said, adding that the general lull overseas lately has been because of absence of good content.

