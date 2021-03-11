Hindi GECs brace for challenges despite viewership growth

The Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) category may have seen a 22% jump in viewership in major markets in 2020 owing to prolonged covid-induced lockdown; yet it is bracing for major churn in the genre.

Even as the genre benefited from family-centric content, it is facing big challenges both in terms of technology and content options that video streaming platforms offer.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, about 23 million individuals, or 8% of the 15-plus urban TV universe got initiated into watching original content on streaming platforms for the first time during the lockdown and 57% of these were women, the primary target for GECs.

The way forward will be for a consumer to choose between an OTT bundle or a DTH subscription and that’s the real challenge, said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer at SoCheers, an independent digital agency.

However, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi and kids TV network at Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, which owns channels such as Colors, feels that TV and OTT platforms are intertwined and will continue to co-exist in an increasingly ‘and’ market.

TV is still a medium for the masses and stories have to weave in drama, romance and social issues along with bits of family dynamics, she said. Companies such as theirs, Jaipuria added, make sure their content is platform agnostic so viewers can watch stories where they want to. Shows such as Bigg Boss that have exclusive, paywalled content for OTT, often before television, are thriving online and on social media, she said.

Shailesh Kapoor, chief executive officer and founder, Ormax, admitted catch-up viewing is still a relatively niche segment with TV remaining a family medium but there has been a steady 10-15% increase in online viewing of GEC shows year-on-year, and last year was higher at about 20-25%.

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head, west, Wavemaker India, added that the increasing base of connected TV in India, close to 18-20 million, also needs to be accounted for. “So often a show watched on connected TV gets mis-attributed, consumers don’t even realize if they watched it on the streaming or through cable connection," Banerjee said, adding that, overall, the GEC genre has lost close to 5% reach point compared with pre-covid period.

“We have seen an increase in consumption of general entertainment content on both platforms, wherein viewers share their dining tables and living rooms with our stories on television and then stretch it across multiple screens, platforms and interactions, bingeing on it through time and space," said Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEE. As a result, Agarwal said, the company creates extensions of its TV shows on digital in the form of wrap-around content as highlights, premiere episodes and gamification through its gaming app ZEE5 Super Family League besides crossovers from TV to OTT building on shows such as Jamai Raja and Qubool Hai.

Broadcast Networks Star and Sony did not respond to Mint’s queries.

According to data from TAM, while overall ad volume for the Hindi GEC genre rose only by 4% since the pre-covid period, the same declined by 4% after the festive period last year. Ormax reports that unaided awareness (UA) of top Hindi GEC shows in their launch week has dropped more than 50% over the last decade. UA is a percentage measure of audience who could name the show when asked to name new offerings that are launching or have recently launched, based on primary surveys carried out by the firm across the country periodically.

“One can be tempted to attribute the trend of dropping awareness levels to the increase in media clutter, especially because of the arrival of digital platforms, such as social media and streaming apps. But that will only be a red-herring argument to deflect attention from a genuine concern the Hindi GEC category faces: that of reduced viewer excitement because of half a decade of under-delivery vis-à-vis expectations," Ormax said in a blog, adding that that UA for Hindi films dropped only 8% in the same time period (2010-15 versus 2016 onwards).

