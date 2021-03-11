Hindi GECs brace for challenges despite viewership growth

According to data from TAM, while overall ad volume for the Hindi GEC genre rose only by 4% since the pre-covid period, the same declined by 4% after the festive period last year. Ormax reports that unaided awareness (UA) of top Hindi GEC shows in their launch week has dropped more than 50% over the last decade. UA is a percentage measure of audience who could name the show when asked to name new offerings that are launching or have recently launched, based on primary surveys carried out by the firm across the country periodically.