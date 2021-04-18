Hindi, regional channels hold strong, niche TV dulls as India turns digital

Broadcast companies also continue to see much value in new regional language channel launches, a trend that media experts say will continue even as the English and Hindi genres will see slowdown. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd came out with a Marathi music channel Zee Vajwa last year while Dangal, the channel owned by Enterr10 Television Network expanded its footprint into the south Indian market with the launch of Dangal Kannada, close on the heels of its Bhojpuri offering Enterr10 Rangeela. A recent Ficci EY report said the top five genres which saw the highest increase in new advertisers in 2020 were all from regional language markets, led by Tamil news and Punjabi GECs.