Streaming content in Hindi meets low approval, says report

Ormax estimates audience approval via Ormax Power Rating (OPR), a score on a scale of 0-100 that represents how much a show or a film is liked by its viewers. OPR data is collected for all major original shows and films for four weeks after their launch, with viewers asked to score it on the scale. The sample size of Ormax studies is 5,000 plus across all states and union territories except Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, varying through weeks. Properties with 60 plus OPR tend to sustain well, while those with 70 plus have long runs. Properties below an OPR of 50 tend to struggle, while those below 40 can die within days of launch, the media firm said.

