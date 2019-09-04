Hinduja Group’s IndusInd Media partners Jungo TV to launch channel in India

New Delhi: Hinduja Group’s media subsidiary, IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd. (IMCL), has partnered with California-headquartered entertainment distribution network Jungo TV to launch the latter’s offerings in India. This will bring a slate of international video-on-demand and digital-first content to the country.

Jungo TV, specializing in cross-bordered content monetization, exploitation, and digital platforms, has curated over 47,000 hours of TV programming and distributes 80 live channels across global markets with content from Korea, China, India, Russia, Turkey, Philippines, and Vietnam. It owns and operates three digital video channels, Combat Go, Hallypop and Front Row, with international carriage across the US, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

IMCL provides content delivery through its digital TV services provider NXT Digital, besides digital cable (InDigital) and Broadband (ONE). The platforms will carry Jungo channels including Combat Go, that is dedicated to global martial arts competitions, culture, and lifestyle, Front Row, the live music concert channel and ES24, the global e-sports gaming channel.

“We are proud to join forces with IMCL, India’s only integrated digital delivery platform available through cable, satellite, and broadband," George Chung, CEO and co-founder of Jungo TV, said in a statement. “IMCL’s digital platforms footprint touches millions of users with their delivery technology and having Jungo’s channels available to their consumers brings us another step closer to our goal of increasing our distribution footprint worldwide."

Jungo TV recently partnered with SonyLIV to bring content from Combat Go, Front Row, and ES24 to homes across India.

Several distribution companies in India are looking at diversifying and expanding services. For example, direct-to-home service operator Tata Sky has launched a new service called Tata Sky Binge whereby content across video streaming services is available on television. Tata Sky Binge is accessible through the purchase of Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition, allowing users to view content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play. Dish TV also has its own streaming solution called d2h Magic that gives customers access to digital video streaming and OTT (over-the-top) video apps in their existing set-top-box.

“Combat Go, Front Row, and ES24 with their unique content, clearly fill in the blanks in the current content line-up available in India. The Jungo TV portfolio adds tremendous value to our VAS (value-added services) offerings and is in line with our strategy to offer unique and differentiated content to our viewers across the country," NK Rouse, COO, IMCL said in a statement.