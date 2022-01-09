NEW DELHI : Bengali streaming service Hoichoi has announced that the second part to its thriller Rudrabinar Obhishaap will stream in April 2022. The show features Vikram Chatterjee and Rupsa Chatterjee along with Saurav Das, and Ditipriya Roy.

This September, Hoichoi said it has seen its watch-time and monthly streaming users double while viewership has jumped four times over the past year.

The SVF (Shree Venkatesh Films)-owned OTT platform, currently in the fifth year of launch, has seen 60 minutes of average daily watch-time among subscribers, with each user, on average, visiting the platform thrice every day. The latest line-up includes titles such as Srikanto, a modern retelling of a classic tale by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Byomkesh 7 featuring Arjun Chakrabarty, Ushasi Ray and Chandan Sen, the fifth instalment of Eken Babu, Troilokkyo based on a female serial killer, detective show Gora, family drama Indu, among others.

Apart from Indian shows, Hoichoi is also looking at producing Bangladeshi originals. Boli, the story of a father and son, Karagar, a story set in prison, Sabrinaon the oppression of women, Kaiser, about a homicide detective addicted to video games and Bodh, about a judge and the awakening of his conscience after retirement, are titles being planned in the neighbouring country.

To be sure, the aggressive push by regional players like Hoichoi comes at a time when foreign services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are fast making inroads into vernacular content. All three have been tapping south Indian content seriously, including commissioning originals and acquiring films for direct-to-digital release. A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros.

