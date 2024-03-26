Active Stocks
Holi 2024: Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff, Kareena-Saif—How Bollywood celebrated festival of colours | Watch

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm, passion and splendour across the county. Like always Bollywood was not aloof from the celebrations. Here are some videos shared by some of the Bollywood celebrities on social media of their Holi celebration

A glimpse of the Holi celebration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Premium
Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm, passion and splendour across the county. Like always Bollywood was not aloof from the grand celebrations. Like the famous Holi celebrations of Grate Showman Raj Kapoor, Bollywood celebs leave no stone unturned in extending their wish this auspicious occasion and also provided a glimpse of their celebrations of the festival of colours this year. Several of them shared pictures and videos on social media platforms like Instagram of their Holi celebration with family and friends. Newlyweds couples of Bollywood Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra shared some adorable pictures of their Holi celebration.

Here are some videos and pictures shared by Bollywood celebrities shares on social media:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen playing Holi with their neighbours. The famous Bollywood couple was spotted with their daughter, Raha.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat 

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared the first glimpse of their Holi celebration

 

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 12:01 AM IST
