Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm, passion and splendour across the county. Like always Bollywood was not aloof from the grand celebrations. Like the famous Holi celebrations of Grate Showman Raj Kapoor, Bollywood celebs leave no stone unturned in extending their wish this auspicious occasion and also provided a glimpse of their celebrations of the festival of colours this year. Several of them shared pictures and videos on social media platforms like Instagram of their Holi celebration with family and friends. Newlyweds couples of Bollywood Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra shared some adorable pictures of their Holi celebration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}