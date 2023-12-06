Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage to soon quit movies says, ‘will explore other storytelling formats’
Nicolas Cage, who received various accolades said that before bidding adieu to movies he will take up three or for more projects after critical assessment.
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage said that he would like to quit making films after three or four projects and signalled towards a shift to performing in television which he considered to be 'the next best step" for him, reported PTI.
