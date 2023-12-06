Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage said that he would like to quit making films after three or four projects and signalled towards a shift to performing in television which he considered to be 'the next best step" for him, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Nicolas Cage’s multi-million dollar debt trap: Nine money lessons to learn Cage said that in 45 years of his career and after performing in 100 movies believes that he has said pretty much everything, "I’ve had to say with cinema" and now aims for a shift to different formats. Nicolas Cage while in an interview with entertainment website Uproxx, said he admired the space long-format that storytelling gives to explore the characters.

Cage said, “I do want to explore other formats. I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television. I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Hollywood Writer's strike: Hollywood gears up for partial return to work after writers' deal Cage who is 59 and nearing almost the retirement age said, "I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of 'Breaking Bad'. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see."

Cage, who received various accolades including 'The Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award,' said that before bidding adieu to movies he will take up three or four more projects after critical assessment. Cage added, "I’d like to leave on a high note and say, ‘Adios.’ I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting... . I mean, I am going to be very severe and very astringent [sic] on the selection process moving forward."

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s movie shows steady numbers "Dream Scenario" is the actor's latest release which is a dark comedy fantasy movie written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The storyline of the movie revolves around an unfortunate family man whose life gets into trouble when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. Paul is further compelled to navigate through his newfound stardom after his night-time appearances take a nightmarish turn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie having a blast, minting massive money worldwide Earlier, he made rounds for being involved in a multi-million dollar debt trap. Cage in an interview with “60 Minutes" said, “I overinvested in real estate. The real estate market crashed and I couldn’t get out in time."

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.