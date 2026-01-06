Hollywood’s relationship with Bollywood is evolving. Instead of studios funding Indian films, individual American filmmakers are collaborating with local producers, aiming to improve international distribution and global visibility.
Hollywood biggies partner with Bollywood to improve distribution and reach
SummaryIndividual Hollywood filmmakers are teaming up with Indian producers to boost the global reach of Bollywood films, offering creative heft and international credibility rather than studio-style financing.
