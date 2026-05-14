Hollywood's niche films thrive in India with urban audience embracing original versions

Lata Jha
3 min read14 May 2026, 12:09 PM IST
logo
Michael, a biopic on singer Michael Jackson, has earned over Rs. 50 crore in India at last count.
Summary
Niche Hollywood films are rebounding in India, with Michael and F1: The Movie finding strong urban traction in original versions. But exhibitors say dubbing remains key to scaling beyond metros into tier-two and tier-three markets. 

Big-ticket Hollywood franchises have long drawn audiences across metros and tier-two and tier-three cities, aided by Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs. But after a prolonged post-pandemic lull, smaller, niche titles — often with limited or no dubbed versions — are also regaining theatrical traction.

Recent successes underline the shift. Michael, a biopic on singer Michael Jackson, has earned over 50 crore in India at last count. Earlier, sports drama F1: The Movie crossed the 100 crore mark. The performance of such dramas and content-driven titles suggests audiences are receptive to less grand, more experimental subjects.

Trade experts say there is a viewer base — largely urban-centric — that turns up for such cinema, making for a viable value proposition despite limited localization. Premium formats such as IMAX have further amplified appeal, repositioning these films from OTT-friendly titles to big-screen experiences.

Science fiction film Project Hail Mary recently made over 70 crore in India, while earlier, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer had clocked over 100 crore in 2023.

Also Read | Hollywood calling, but it's a tough crossover act

Urban pattern

“Non-dubbed Hollywood has settled into a clear pattern in India. It plays as a premium, urban-led segment that delivers steady box office without trying to compete with the mass market,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization, Cinépolis India.

While Michael has emerged as the biggest musical biopic ever in the country, F1: The Movie was one of the major contributors to the June 2025 box office in a month dominated by Hindi and Telugu releases. It crossed 100 crore without leaning on a Hindi version, with a higher than usual share coming from large formats like IMAX and 4DX, Misra said, which is the clearest signal that when content resonates with this audience, language is not the gating factor. Inside Out 2 sits in the same ballpark, drawing a committed urban audience theatrically.

Industry experts add that the audience for non-dubbed Hollywood in India is largely urban, English-comfortable and skews 18 to 45. This demographic consumes global content year-round through streaming, follows international film conversations, and views theatrical outings as upgrades for highly anticipated titles.

The shift over the years has been less about audience expansion and more about format expansion. The growth of IMAX, 4DX and other large-format screens has given these films renewed theatrical viability.

Also Read | As Hollywood consolidates, India’s English OTT market faces a reset

Original voice advantage

“While dubbing remains the most effective tool for mass-market penetration in tier-two and tier-three cities as seen with massive hits like Avatar or Jurassic World, many prestige films find their strength in their original language. For certain genres, such as musical biopics or high-intensity dramas, the original voice performance is central to the film’s artistic integrity,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Ltd.

Further, the core target group for these films is rapidly expanding beyond traditional urban pockets to include a highly engaged Gen Z and millennial demographic.

“This group values technical excellence, global pop-culture relevance, and the novelty of the big-screen experience. The market is maturing to a point where Hollywood films are consistently recognized as major mainstream successes, reflecting their vast and growing appeal across the country,” Bijli added.

Also Read | As Hollywood consolidates, India’s English OTT market faces a reset

Growth ceiling

That said, Hollywood’s overall contribution to the Indian box office has remained in the 15–20% range for years and continues to be largely stagnant. The bulk of business still comes from franchise-driven films with loyal fan bases, such as Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World.

“Titles like Michael and F1 are more niche in appeal. Their performance in India has been modest, largely limited to English-speaking audiences in top cities. These films usually open slower and depend on reviews and word-of-mouth rather than wide openings,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

Non-dubbed Hollywood films will continue to perform well in urban centres, especially in premium multiplexes, Mendiratta added.

“But their growth will remain capped. For wider reach, better screen count, and stronger box office numbers across tier-two and tier-three markets, dubbing and localisation play a key role. It not only improves accessibility but also helps the film compete more effectively with local and dubbed content,” he said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.