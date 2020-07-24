Hollywood delays release of ‘Mulan,’ ‘Star Wars’ with virus still raging

Walt Disney Co. canceled the August theatrical release of the widely anticipated film “Mulan" and delayed future “Star Wars" and “Avatar" movies by one year, the latest sign that the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in Hollywood.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," Burbank, California-based Disney said Thursday in a statement. “Today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

This was the third time the live-action remake of the animated “Mulan" was postponed, and no new date was set this time. Theaters had hoped the film would help bring audiences, particularly families, back to cinemas. But earlier Thursday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest U.S. theater owner, postponed its reopening until mid-to-late August. The virus has also shut down film and TV production.

The action will delay some of Disney’s biggest sequels. The next “Avatar" was scheduled for December 2021, with three more movies planned after that. The next “Star Wars" film was planned for December 2022, the first of three.

Nine other films including “The Personal History of David Copperfield," were either delayed or completely taken off the company’s schedule.

