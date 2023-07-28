Hollywood ‘double’ strike fallout: 75th Emmy Awards to be postponed for the first time since 20011 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The ongoing strike in Hollywood by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA is likely to postpone the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023. The awards were scheduled for September 18 but may be moved to January 2024. This is the first time in two decades that the Emmys have been pushed from their planned date.
The ongoing ‘double’ strike in Hollywood by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in the United States is likely to affect the Primetime Emmy Awards. The Emmys 2023, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 September, is likely to get postponed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×