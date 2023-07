The ongoing ‘double’ strike in Hollywood by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in the United States is likely to affect the Primetime Emmy Awards. The Emmys 2023, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 September, is likely to get postponed.

According to Variety, vendors had been told the awards would no longer be happening on September 18 as planned.

The LA Times has reported that the January 2024 date for Emmy awards is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

It will be for the first time in two decades that Emmys have been pushed from their planned date. In 2001, the ceremony was delayed two months in the wake of the 9 September terror attacks.

The Television Academy and cable network Fox, which will broadcast the 75th edition of the award ceremony that reward the best of talent from television and streaming space, are yet to officially announce the changes.

In 2020, the awards were held in a hybrid format due to the coronavirus pandemic with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremony from LA's Staples Center, while all the nominees joined from their homes and other locations.

Roughly 65,000 actors — the vast majority of whom make less than USD 27,000 a year from their screen work — along with 11,500 screenwriters, are on Hollywood ‘double’ strike, called by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The joint strike, the first since 1980, was called after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Members of the WGA were the first to start their strike in early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things. The members of SAG-AFTRA joined them earlier this month.