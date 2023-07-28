Hollywood ‘double’ strike fallout: 75th Emmy Awards to be postponed for the first time since 2001

1 min read

The ongoing strike in Hollywood by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA is likely to postpone the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023. The awards were scheduled for September 18 but may be moved to January 2024. This is the first time in two decades that the Emmys have been pushed from their planned date.

