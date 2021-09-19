Hollywood embraces TikTok stars for TV, film projects

Netflix Inc. paid more than $20 million for the rights to “He’s All That," a romantic comedy starring the 20-year-old Ms. Rae, according to people familiar with the deal. Ms. Rae has more than 84 million followers on the video-sharing platform, the third-highest among all users. After premiering on Aug. 27, the movie became the top U.S. title on the streaming service and remained near the pole position a week later.