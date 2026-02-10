As Hollywood consolidates, India’s English OTT market faces a reset
Netflix’s Sony film rights and push for Warner Bros content could disrupt India’s English OTT hierarchy, intensifying competition as platforms battle for urban viewers with smarter pricing and tighter content stacks.
With Netflix recently striking a deal to stream all films produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment globally after their theatrical release—and potentially moving to acquire the massive Warner Bros library—the niche, urban, English-language OTT space in India is bracing for a significant shake-up.